Varun Dhawan Gets Scared As Kriti Sanon Pushes Him Towards Water Stream On 'Bhediya' Sets

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan are currently busy with the shoot of their upcoming film Bhediya. The actors arrived in Arunanchal Pradesh in March and they seem to enjoy their stay in the hilly state. Both the actors have been posting their photos and videos in the picturesque locations of the Northern-east state and their fun moments together. One of their videos recently went viral on the internet in which Kriti Sanon was seen playfully pushing Varun towards the lake and Varun almost lost his balance.

In the viral video, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan were standing by the lakeside before they were supposed to shoot a scene. Varun was dressed in a red jacket, white T-shirt, and black trousers and Kriti wore denim jeans and a red jacket, paired with a matching muffler. While Dhawan was looking at the place, Kriti slightly pushed him and the actor almost lost his balance. Kriti however held him back and Varun clearly looked scared. Kriti found it funny and she walked away from Varun as a camera appeared in the video to shoot their scene for the movie.

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhavan's fun at Bhediya shooting location

After arriving at Arunachal Pradesh to shoot the first schedule of Bhediya, the entire team met Chief Minister of the State Pema Khandu, Minister of home and interstate affairs Bamang Felix, Commissioner to HCM Sonam Chombey, and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar. Varun and Kriti celebrated Holi in Hapoli village of the state. In a video shared by a fan page, Kriti and Varun were walking circles around the bonfire for the Holi festival. In a video shared by Manav Manglani, Kriti was seen dancing on the song 'Hookah Baar' from Khiladi 786 and grooving with the crew members.

Varun Dhawan added a photo and video with a baby on Bhediya set and he was seen playing with the little one and making him smile. He wrote in the caption "Babies of Arunanchal Pradesh, Thiagi Kambo is his name". He also added a video of him running shirtless and fast and hard. He was seen racing with his fitness trainer Devrath Vijay and looked like he actually won the race. The video played popular 90s track "Yahaan Ke Hum Sikandar" sung by Udit Narayan and he captioned it "Back to running".

Varun also shared pictures with his wife Natasha Daal on a lake while they were on a boat. They were both seen in winter jackets and Varun had donned a flat cap. The photos showed the beautiful picturesque scenes of the mountains behind and Varun captioned it "Not a honeymoon".

Promo Image Source: Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan's Instagram