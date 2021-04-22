Varun Dhawan Gets Upset As Paparazzi Flout COVID-19 Norms At Airport, Says 'this Is Wrong'

With the rising number of daily coronavirus cases, several Bollywood stars have become more cautious while adhering to all safety norms. Actor Varun Dhawan who recently returned to Mumbai from Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh with his wife Natasha after completing his schedule of BVhediya, ensured that all abide by the safety norms. However, as and when the photographers tried to come closer to the couple for pictures, the Street Dancer 3D showed his displeasure over their movement and asked them to be more responsible.

Varun Dhawan gets upset with paps for not following COVID-19 norms

Varun who got a little upset with their behavior asked the paparazzi to be responsible towards each other as the pandemic is still on. “Guys, you need to be more responsible, keep the crowd to yourself. This is wrong," he said, before proceeding. This was not his first attempt to ask the photographers t maintain a distance, he had been requesting them since the time he made an exit from the airport with his wife. After the two reached the parking zone, a fan requested him for a picture. Varun denied getting himself clicked and said, “I am sorry, I can’t because of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Varun also clapped back at an Instagram user who accused Varun of 'showing his privilege.' Commenting on the video, the user said, "You went out for vacay and gave paps the chance to snap, now you come back and complain. Stopover showing your privilege when people in your country are dying." The actor was quick enough o reply and wrote, “well your assumption is wrong I was shooting my film and not on holiday and what do u mean gave them a chance. How do u not give them a chance I have people who have also lost their life in covid so please keep ur assumptions to urself."

Meanwhile, the actor fell prey to heavy trolling on Twitter after he shared a fan-made birthday graphic of himself amid rising COVID cases in India. Ahead of his 34th birthday, the Coolie No. 1 actor received a lot of flak by netizens after he re-posted his common birthday display picture, made by a fan, on the micro-blogging platform. Upon being slammed by Twitterati, Varun later decided to delete the CDP and also issued a clarification about the same by responding to a comment.

(Image credit: varundhawantbt/ Instagram)