Varun Dhawan Gives A "golden Hour" Update To Fans While Self-quarantining

Varun Dhawan recently took to Instagram and uploaded a sun-kissed picture of himself. The Badlapur actor seems to be following the self-quarantine and social distancing instructions to contain the spread of the virus. For those of you who are not aware of this, due to the ongoing pandemic, many TV and movie shoots have been either cancelled or postponed. Many celebrities are in self-quarantine and are practicing and promoting social distancing.

Varun Dhawan with “golden hour”

Varun Dhawan is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. The Badlapur actor was last seen in Dharma Productions’ Kalank. But since the Coronavirus pandemic has taken the world by storm the film industry has come to a standstill. Many movies and TV shoots have been halted to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Amidst this pandemic, Varun Dhawan seems to be enjoying social distancing and the self-quarantine mood. The Main Tera Hero actor recently took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of himself posing near a window. Varun also added a simple caption, "Golden Hour" to this image. Checkout Varun Dhawan’s Instagram post here.

Apart from uploading a sun-kissed picture of himself, the Badlapur actor also uploaded a video of himself punching boxes and training. Varun Dhawan is sporting the same blue vest from the picture. Take a look Varun Dhawan's Instagram story here.

Varun Dhawan also took to his Instagram stories and uploaded a video of himself cooking an omelette. The Badlapur actor was also doing a funny commentary along with this video. The Kalank actor also revealed that he used to cook a lot during his university days and now once again is trying his hand at cooking. Take a look at Varun Dhawan's Instagram stories here.

