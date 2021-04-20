Varun Dhawan Gives Explanation On Disappointing Kid On Her B'day: Yes I Did Feed Her Cake

Varun Dhawan's viral cake video wherein he feeds the cake to the birthday girl's father instead of the birthday girl has been making rounds on the internet. On Apr 19, the actor took to his Instagram handle and gave an explanation about the same. Reposting the hilarious video on Instagram Stories, Varun Dhawan shared that everyone has been asking him whether he fed the cake to the little munchkin. Replying to the same, the star said, "everyone who has been asking yes I did feed her cake before leaving and she was (happy emoticon)".

Recently, Varun Dhawan wrapped up the shooting schedule of his horror-comedy flick Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. On the last day, the entire cast and crew celebrated the wrap with a cake cutting ceremony. At the same time, Varun Dhawan also celebrated the birthday of the little kid, whom he has been meeting every day after the shoot. On Apr 17, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video, wherein he is seen feeding the cake to the kid's father instead of her.

As Varun cuts a piece of the cake, the birthday girl opens her mouth wide to eat; however, the actor feeds it to her father. Sharing this hilarious video on Instagram, Varun Dhawan said, "Beti ka bday banaya baap ne. I’m sorry". The video has been making rounds on social media and is close to reaching one million views. Watch Bhediya BTS on Varun Dhawan's Instagram handle.

On Apr 19, Varun Dhawan announced the film's wrap for Kriti Sanon. He shared a series of unseen pictures with Kriti Sanon. In this Instagram post, Varun stunned in a grey tee, layered with a blue jacket ensemble and donned ripped denim pants. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon is seen wearing a lavender sweater ensemble with bell-bottom ripped denim pants. As seen in Varun Dhawan's Instagram post, the actor shared that it was fun working with his co-actor Kriti Sanon. He further added, "It’s a sched wrap for kriti on #BHEDIYA as we say bye to ziro. Will miss you both".

