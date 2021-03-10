Varun Dhawan Goes Gaga Over 'babies Of Arunachal Pradesh' While Playing With Infant

Indian film actor Varun Dhawan went gaga over the cuteness of a baby in Arunachal Pradesh, where he is shooting for his upcoming film Bhediya. On Tuesday, Varun took to his social media handle and shared a video and a picture on his wall to give his Insta fam a peek into his time with the little munchkin. In the photo, Varun and the baby can be seen posing with a smile while in the video, Varun can be seen playing with the baby.

In the video, presumably, when the parent of the baby called Dhawan, the latter requested to let him play with the infant for a while. At the end of the video, Varun can be seen hugging the infant and saying, "Ohh sh** he is so cute". Instagramming his post, Varun wrote a short caption, which read, "Babies of #ArunachalPradesh / Thiagi kambo is his name".

Varun Dhawan goes gaga over a baby:

Within a few hours, the photo-video-post managed to bag more than 930k double-taps; and is still counting. Meanwhile, many from the Main Tera Hero actor's 34.4M followers flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eyes emojis. One-word compliments like "cute", "lovely" and "adorable" were a common sight. Meanwhile, film producer Tanujj Garg wrote, "Kids of AP are munchkins!!! How can you even concentrate on anything but them ???". Writer Tushar A Hiranandani also sent virtual love to VD.

A peek into Varun Dhawan's photos on Instagram

Interestingly, the 33-year-old actor keeps his fans updated with his whereabouts via his social media handle. Apart from posting the updates of his work, a handful of posts on his wall are dedicated to his friends and family members, including his wife Natasha. In his previous post, the Badlapur actor had extended International Women's Day wishes to the female members of his family. In his brief post, he asserted, "Bhartiya Naari Sab Par Bhaari". The album featured his wife Natasha Dalal, mother Laali Dhawan, sister-in-law Jaanvi Desai and niece Niyara.

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Coolie No 1, which started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 25 onwards. He is currently shooting for Bhediya, which will mark his second collaboration with Kriti Sanon. Stree fame Abhishek Banerjee will also portray a pivotal character.

