Varun Dhawan Greets Fans From Russia Amid 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' Shooting

As fans await more details on actor Varun Dhawan's upcoming project Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the Bollywood star, popular for movies such as Student of The Year, Dilwale, and Kalank, recently took to Instagram to greet fans from Russia. Directed by Raj Mehta, in Dhawan will be seen alongside Kiara Advani in Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Dressed in a black blazer, paired with a white shirt, a black tie, and black trousers, a dashing Varun Dhawan is seen leaning on to a glass pane in the first picture on his Instagram post. Captioning the picture, the Judwaa 2 actor wrote, "Hi from Russia." Behind him, a panoramic view of snow-filled Russian streets and a skyscraper completed the look.

The second picture on Dhawan's Instagram post shows the actor with one hand on the glass pane, posing confidently for the camera. A third picture is a selfie of the Dhawan, where he is seen wearing a fur overcoat paired with black glasses. Another selfie shows Varun Dhawan giving a mischievous look with raised eyebrows. Fans are assuming that the recently posted pictures are from the shoot location for his next venture Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Banita Sandhu reacts to Varun Dhawan's post

Varun's October co-star, Banita Sandhu reacted to the picture and commented "suave". The official account of Dharma movies commented to the post with a heart emoji and wrote, "All hearts frozen on you". Dhawan's fans too admired the actor for his stunning looks.

Dhawan is currently shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, once again collaborating with his Kalank co-star Kiara Advani. The duo's appearance in Kalank has been appreciated by fans, and they can't wait to see Kiara and Varun's chemistry in their next venture. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is expected to be released on 24 June 2022.

Apart from Jug Jugg Jeeyo, other upcoming projects of the Student of The Year star includes Bhediya, where he will be seen alongside his Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon. Varun recently revealed his look from the movie and fans loved it. Apart from that the Dilwale actor also has Sajid Nadiadwala and Sriram Raghavan's projects in the pipeline.

(Image: @Varundvn/Instagram)