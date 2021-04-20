Varun Dhawan Grooves On 'Bhediya' Sets As Team Wraps Up Ziro Shooting Schedule

Actor Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon who were filming for their upcoming film Bhediya in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, have finally wrapped up the schedule. On the last day of the filming, a video of Varun dancing his heart out on one of a peppy track from his film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. The video was shared by one of his fan clubs that showed the actor dancing and entertaining the people including his crew, cast members, and some localities. Apart from this, another video of the actor sharing his shooting experience also went viral where he shared how much he enjoyed shooting in an amazing state.

Varun Dhawan dances on Bhediya sets post-wrap-up

The dance video of Varun also showed other people dancing along with him while the rest can be heard cheering and hooting for him. While captioning the post, the fan page wrote, “I missseedddd watching him dance with this energy! ZIRO HAS REALLY DONE GOOD TO HIM AND SM SO GLAD.” In another video, Varun was seen opening up about his experience of working in the state. He said, "I can say this without even thinking, this has been my best experience of shooting in the country." He also praised the people of the state.

Varun and Kriti, who will be seen collaborating for the second time after Dilwale, took to their respective social media handles earlier and announced the schedule wrap with beautiful pictures. Varun can be seen holding Kriti on his back while walking on a mountain while the others showed them together posing amid the picturesque landscape. “Kya lagti hain hai Raaba Bahut maaza ayaa apka saath @kritisanon #wolfpack. It’s a sched wrap for Kriti on #BHEDIYA as we say bye to ziro. Will miss you both,” wrote Varun. While Kriti wrote, “And it's a schedule wrap for me in Ziro for #BHEDIYA! From Dilwale to Bhediya and all the years of friendship in between, we’ve come a long way @varundvn.. Gonna miss you, the captain of our pack @amarkaushik, and the entire Wolfpack. See you guys soon!!. And bye-bye Ziro!” Meanwhile, during the last leg of the shooting, the entire crew and cast were given a surprise visit by AP Chief minister Pema Khandu. The official Twitter handle of the CM had shared pictures of his visit and interacting with the entire team.

Shooting of #Bhediya, an upcoming #Bollywood movie being directed by @amarkaushik, featuring @Varun_dvn and @kritisanon is in its final leg.



Dropped in at the shooting site today. Pleasure meeting all the film crew at picturesque #Ziro. Thanks for choosing #Arunachal. pic.twitter.com/9TJue6j5Eu — Pema Khandu à½”à½‘à¾¨à¼‹à½˜à½à½ à¼‹à½ à½‚à¾²à½¼à¼‹à¼ (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 14, 2021

(Image credit: crazy_Varauniacss_fc/ @KritiSanon/ Instagram)