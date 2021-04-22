Varun Dhawan Has Fitting Reply To A Netizen Who Accused Him Of Showing Off 'privilege'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is one of the most active celebrities on social media. He regularly interacts with his fans through various social media platforms. Recently, the actor shut down a netizen on Instagram who accused him of showing off his privilege. The user commented on one of the recent videos of Varun Dhawan where he was spotted at Mumbai airport. For all the people wondering about Varun Dhawan trolled news, here is a look at everything you need to know.

Varun Dhawan's fitting reply to a netizen who thought he was on vacation with his wife

Varun Dhawan recently returned from Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh after completing the shooting schedule of his upcoming movie Bhediya. He was accompanied by his wife Natasha Dalal. At the airport, Varun Dhawan showed his displeasure over the paparazzi and asked them to maintain a safe distance and be more responsible. Commenting on one of the videos from this incident, one user thought that Varun Dhawan was on a vacation with his wife.

The user commented by saying, “You went out for a vacay and gave paps the chance to snap, now you come back and complain. Stop over showing your privilege when people in your country are dying." Varun Dhawan decided to give a befitting reply to the netizen who accused him of showing off their privilege and replied by saying, “well your assumption is wrong I was shooting my film and not on holiday and what do u mean gave them a chance. How do u not give them a chance I have people who have also lost their life in covid so please keep ur assumptions to urself." Here is a look at Varun Dhawan trolled news and the actor's reply.

Varun Dhawan spotted

The videos of Varun Dhawan’s arrival at the airport went viral in no time. In the videos, he is seemingly upset with the paparazzi and asked them to be responsible during the pandemic. He is also heard saying, “Guys, you need to be more responsible, keep the crowd to yourself. This is wrong," before proceeding. Here is a look at Varun Dhawan's video from the airport.

Varun Dhawan spotted video

Bhediya cast and other details

Varun Dhawan was currently in Arunachal Pradesh to shoot for Bhediya. The movie is helmed by Amar Kaushik and marks the second collaboration of Varun and Kriti after the 2015 movie Dilwale. Bhediya cast also features Abhishek Bannerjee in one of the key roles. Varun Dhawan recently shared some pictures from his time in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh. Here is a look at Varun Dhawan's photos.

Varun Dhawan's photos

