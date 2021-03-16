Varun Dhawan Has Quirky Reaction To Prajakta Koli's Reel Video On 'Coolie No. 1' Song

Prajakta Koli took to her Instagram account on Monday, March 15, 2021, to share a fun reel video and it was on a song from Varun Dhawan’s movie. The latter took to his Instagram Story and thanked Koli for promoting his movie more than him. Read along to take a look at the video and Varun’s reaction here.

Varun Dhawan reacts to Prajakta Koli's reel on Coolie No. 1 song

YouTuber Prajakta Koli aka Mostly Sane took to her Instagram account, on Monday, March 15, 2021, and shared a Reels video, wherein she used the song Teri Bhabhi from the latest Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan movie Coolie No. 1, which released on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020. The video was based around the situation when someone’s mother asks them to attend a function, so as to meet a potential groom there. For the caption, she added “CousinKiShaadi.com”.

The video has been liked by as many as 284k people, so far and comments are full of laughter emojis under the post. Varun Dhawan has also dropped a laughing emoji in the comments. Take a look at the comments from her fans and followers here.

Followed by this, Varun also shared the reel video on his Instagram story. He wrote atop the video, "Thanks for promoting the number more than me" followed by a laughter emoji. He further added, "P.S. Can't wait to force feed you ice cream tab tak Jug Jug Jeeyo beta". Take a look at the screenshot of his Instagram story here.

He referred to the movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the caption, which features both Varun and Prajakta. Apart from Koli and Dhawan, the movie also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul. The movie marks the return of Neetu Kapoor on the screen after a gap of eight years and also the Bollywood debut of Prajakta. The movie was shot at Chandigarh at the end of 2020 and wrapped up in February 2021. The movie is Raj Mehta’s second directorial venture after his debut movie Good Newzz which also starred Kiara Advani.

