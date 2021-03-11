Varun Dhawan Has Savage Reply To A Troll Asking Him To Wear Mask In Arunachal Pradesh

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bhediya. The actor shared a picture and a video with a baby from his shoot location in Arunachal Pradesh. His fans complimented him for the picture, however, he was trolled for not wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic by a netizen. The actor clapped back at the troll. Take a look at how Varun Dhawan responded to the trolling.

Varun Dhawan gives a savage reply to a troll

Varun Dhawan's Bhediya shoot has already begun. Recently, the actor took to Instagram and posted a picture with a baby from the film's set. He wrote in his caption, "Babies of #ArunachalPradesh. Thiagi kambo is his name." He was seen snuggling with the child without wearing a mask during his shoot. An Instagram user asked him to wear his mask. Responding to the comment, Varun stated that Ziro has zero COVID cases. He further trolled the user and wrote that this is the reason he failed in geography in school. Take a look at Varun Dhawan's post as well as the comments by his fans and followers below.

Image source: Varun Dhawan's Instagram

Other reactions to Varun's picture with the baby

Fans wrote that Varun looked extremely adorable with the baby. They mentioned that he will be the best father in the world. Fans also called him a baby and wrote that there are two babies in one frame. Other fans flooded the comments section with heart and baby emojis.

Image source: Varun Dhawan's Instagram

More about Varun Dhawan starrer 'Bhediya'

Varun Dhawan's Bhediya is a horror-comedy film directed by Amar Kaushik. The film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role along with him. Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. Varun Dhawan in Arunachal Pradesh will be shooting the film for two and a half months. Bhediya is the third film in producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. The other two films in the universe are the 2018 hit Stree and the newly released Roohi both starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Bhediya will release in theatres on April 14, 2022.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.