Varun Dhawan In Pastels; Kiara Advani Looks Vibrant While Promoting 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani stepped out in style to promote their upcoming 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with their co-stars Anil and Neetu Kapoor.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Kiara Advani played with vibrant colours for her out of the day while promoting her upcoming 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

Quite a contrast to his co-star, Varun Dhawan opted for pastel colours as he was sported in a loose-fitted shirt. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor went for a traditional attire paired with black heels. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

Anil Kapoor made a stylish entry to the promotions he wore a blue jacket over a simple black shirt. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

Advani will be seen in the role of Naina while Dhawan will be playing Kukoo, her husband. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

Anil Kapoor will essay the role of Bheem and Neetu Kapoor will be seen as Geeta, his wife. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

The film will also feature Manish Paul, Prajakta Koli and Tisca Chopra in significant roles. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' will open in theatres on June 24, 2022. 

