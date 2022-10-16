Varun Dhawan Interacts With His 'hero' Dwayne Johnson Ahead Of 'Black Adam's Release

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently indulged in a fun interaction with his 'hero' and wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson.

The Bhediya star headed to his Twitter handle and expressed excitement over the release of 'The Rock's forthcoming highly-anticipated film Black Adam. Dwayne also responded in the sweetest way possible, as evident from the reaction he dropped to Dhawan's tweet.

Varun Dhawan cheers for his 'hero' Dwayne Johnson

Asking all his Indian fans to watch Black Adam, the Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya actor tweeted, "Let’s goo finally gonna get to see my hero back on big screen @TheRock #BlackAdam."

Let’s goo 🔥🐺🐺🐺 finally gonna get to see my hero back on big screen @TheRock #BlackAdam https://t.co/hD7L9lV3yB — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 15, 2022

Johnson, who was quick to notice Dhawan's tweet, also headed to the micro-blogging site and tweeted, "Thank you my brotha! Can’t wait for you to see the film. 15 long years of fighting to get this made. Well worth the wait. Let me know what you think and keep kicking ass."

Varun Dhawan is a huge fan of Dwayne Johnson, as earlier also Varun interacted with him ahead of the latter's 2019 release Hobbs & Shaw. Dwayne Johnson had then responded, “You’re the best.”

Dwayne is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Black Adam, which is all set to hit the theatres on October 21. Written by the trio of Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani, the cast line-up of Black Adam includes Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, and many others. Black Adam will see Johnson playing the titular anti-hero, who is powered by magic and capable of channelling massive lightning blasts from the sky and within himself.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan is all set for the release of Bhediya, which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The movie will mark Dhawan's debut in the horror comedy genre and his second collaboration with Kriti Sanon. The two actors were last seen in the 2015 film Dilwale.

Image: Instagram/@therock/@varundvn