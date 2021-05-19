Varun Dhawan Is 'glad' To See Remo D'Souza Healthy; Reacts To Latter's Reel Video

Varun Dhawan has actively been sharing COVID-19 updates on his social media handle and in between all the updates, he recently dropped a glimpse of one of his movie director’s Instagram reel in order to depict his happiness on seeing him recover so soon. Varun added a video of Remo D’ Souza in which he showcased his dancing talents and urged everyone to wear masks.

Varun Dhawan on Remo’s IG reel, ‘Kya baal hain kya chaal hain’

IMAGE: VARUN DHAWAN'S INSTAGRAM

Varun Dhawan recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this video clip of Remo D’ Souza dancing with his ‘never give up’ attitude. The actor posted this video on his Instagram stories and captioned it by adding ‘Kya baal hain kya chaal hain’. He then thanked him and stated how glad he was to see him so healthy as he became seriously ill a while ago. In the video, Remo was seen wearing an off-white sweatshirt and track pants and was dancing to the tunes of Ladh Lenge. Through the video, he shared his own version of Ladh Lenge and continued the initiative taken by Varun Dhawan. Varun even reacted to his video in the comment section by referring to him as the ‘youngest dancer’.

Varun Dhawan took this initiative with the hashtag ‘heels with reels’ in which he was seen performing Ladh Lenge song. In the video, he was seen in a printed orange tee along with a pair of camel coloured cargo pants and black shoes. In the clip, he first showcased his dancing skills and by the end of the video, he urged all his fans to wear a mask with a message of never giving up. In the caption, he stated how with every reel, they will donate instant electrolytes to the front-line workers. He also thanked the organisation for taking this initiative and mentioned that this song was live on Instagram live. He further tagged a Bollywood actress and urged her to create the reel and added a heart symbol and a bicep symbol next to it. He even added the names of the singer, music director, choreographer of the song and ended up tagging a lot more artists to perform to the song and create awareness among the people.

IMAGE: VARUN DHAWAN'S INSTAGRAM, REMO D'SOUZA' INSTAGRAM

