Varun Dhawan Is Obsessed With Ice Cream, Reveals Janhvi Kapoor In Quirky Birthday Post

Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 36th birthday today (April 24). To celebrate the occasion, his Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor wished him in a quirky way. The actress' birthday wish revealed Varun's love for icecreams.

Janhvi shared a series of photos on her Instagram story. In the first photo, Varun can be seen posing with a large glass filled with icecream. He sported a black T-shirt teamed with a pink shirt. Captioning the photo, the actress wrote, "Happy birthday @varundvn. Hope you are having loads of icecream today." In the second photo, Janhvi and Varun can be seen posing infront of a icecream parlour. They are seen with chocolate-flavoured icecreams in their hands. The Badlapur actor sported a white T-shirt teamed with a green and blue checkered shirt and blue denim.

On the other hand, the NTR 30 star wore a beige coloured top paired with off-white pants and a grey shawl. Captioning the photo, she wrote, "Because when you don't get your icecream......" In the third picture, the actress can be seen resting on Varun's shoulder whole a scrolling through the phone. The actor is seen opening his mouth and acted to eat Janhvi while the latter seems unbothered. She captioned the photo, "Things get weird." Take a look at the photos below.

More about Bawaal

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Bawaal was earlier scheduled to release on April 7. However, the makers of the film announced that the film will now be released on October 6. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Bawaal began shooting in Lucknow and later was shot in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Krakow, Poland for the shoot. The film wrapped the shooting in August last year. Both the actors took to social media and shared the update about the film. They also penned emotional notes after wrapping up the schedule.