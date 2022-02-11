Varun Dhawan Jams On 'Humsafar' From 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya'; Asks Fans To Sing Along

Varun Dhawan enjoys a massive fan-following on his social media handle. The Student of the Year actor is currently busy with his upcoming projects, he has a jam-packed year ahead of him with a number of projects lined up. Taking out some time from his busy schedule, the actor recently shared a video where he is seen singing a soulful romantic number from the 2017 Alia Bhatt starrer 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

Varun Dhawan sings Humsafar from 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya'

On Thursday, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he is seen indulged in an impromptu jam session and is singing Sun Mere Humsafar. In the video, Varun is seen donned in an off violet colour shirt and black shots. Sharing the video, the Coolie No. 1 actor urged his fans to sing sometimes. He wrote "Sing a song sometimes #humsafar"

Here take a look at his post-

Fans were all praises for the actor and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote "Humsafar will be the best dulhania song anyways always VD (two heart emoticons) ! "another wrote "Beautiful voice (clapping hands and heart-eyed emoticon)" while the rest of the users simply dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section. A lot of celebs too reacted. Actor Nupur Sanon wrote "Waaah!!! (fire emoticon)" Fashion Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote "Must sing! (heart emoticon)"Whereas, Badrinath Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan dropped clapping hands emoticon.

Here take a look at their comments-

Varun Dhawan Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Bhediya, alongside Kriti Sanon. It is an upcoming horror-comedy film helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles with Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini reprising their roles from the previous instalments Roohi and Stree.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jiyo, alongside Kiara Advani. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is an upcoming comedy-drama film directed by Raj Mehta and also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. The Raj Mehta directorial will be all about two couples from two different generations. It is slated to release on June 24, 2022.

Image: Instagram@varundvn