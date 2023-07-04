Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Give A Glimpse Of Their Bawaal Characters; Share Teaser Update

Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, is scheduled to be released on an OTT platform this month. As the stars prepare for the film's release, they recently shared an exciting update regarding the teaser. Directed by Nitish Tiwari, this film marks the first collaboration between Varun and Janhvi.

3 things you need to know

The movie has been extensively shot at various places in Europe.

It will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The official release date is yet to be announced.

Teaser release date

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor made a joint announcement on their Instagram handles, revealing the teaser's release date. They shared a new poster and disclosed that the first glimpse of the film would be unveiled tomorrow (July 5). The caption read, "Tum pyaar karna dete toh tumhe kitna pyaar karta. Bawaal teaser out tomorrow."

(New poster of Bawaal | Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

First look at Bawaal

Last month, the film's makers revealed the first poster, announcing its July release on the OTT platform. The poster showcases Varun and Janhvi embraced in each other's arms, radiating happiness. The image also includes a glimpse of an intense battle scene. The text on the poster reads, "Every love story has its own war."

Varun Dhawan shared the poster, writing, "Badlega sabke dilon ka haal kyunki duniya bhar mein hone wala hai Bawaal Iss July... banega mahaul (Everyone's hearts will change because there is going to be Bawaal in the whole world in July... The atmosphere will be created) as #BawaalGoesGlobal."

(The first poster of Bawaal | Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, the film reportedly revolves around a small-town boy who falls in love with a girl and aims to marry her to prove his standing in society. This project also marks the first collaboration between director Nitish Tiwari and actor Varun Dhawan.