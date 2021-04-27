Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut & Other Celebrities Wish Their Fans On Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti is a well-known Hindu festival commemorating the birth of the Hindu God Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on various days throughout India, but it is most commonly observed on the full moon day during the Hindu Chaitra month, which is observed by the majority of North Indians. This year, Hanuman Jayanti falls on April 27 and to mark this day many celebs have taken to their respective handle to share posts on the same.

Celebs who wished fans on Hanuman Jayanti

Actor Mouni Roy took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, to share a picture of Hanuman flying with an oxygen cylinder. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥€à¤—à¥à¤°à¥ à¤šà¤°à¤¨ à¤¸à¤°à¥‹à¤œ à¤°à¤œ, à¤¨à¤¿à¤œà¤®à¤¨ à¤®à¥à¤•à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤§à¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¥¤ à¤¬à¤°à¤¨à¤‰à¤‚ à¤°à¤˜à¥à¤¬à¤° à¤¬à¤¿à¤®à¤² à¤œà¤¸à¥, à¤œà¥‹ à¤¦à¤¾à¤¯à¤• à¤«à¤² à¤šà¤¾à¤°à¤¿ à¤¬à¥à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¿à¤¹à¥€à¤¨ à¤¤à¤¨à¥ à¤œà¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤•à¥‡, à¤¸à¥à¤®à¤¿à¤°à¥Œà¤‚ à¤ªà¤µà¤¨-à¤•à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥¤ à¤¬à¤² à¤¬à¥à¤§à¤¿ à¤¬à¤¿à¤¦à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¹à¥ à¤®à¥‹à¤¹à¤¿à¤‚, à¤¹à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤•à¤²à¥‡à¤¸ à¤¬à¤¿à¤•à¤¾à¤°à¥¤“ Fans went all out to comment on all things nice. Take a look at the post below.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a lovely picture of Hanuman along with a beautiful background. Along with the picture, Varun also wrote, “#hanumanjayanti ðŸ™ à¤œà¤¯ à¤¹à¤¨à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤œà¥à¤žà¤¾à¤¨ à¤—à¥à¤¨ à¤¸à¤¾à¤—à¤°à¥¤ à¤œà¤¯ à¤•à¤ªà¥€à¤¸ à¤¤à¤¿à¤¹à¥à¤‚ à¤²à¥‹à¤• à¤‰à¤œà¤¾à¤—à¤°à¥¤“ Take a look at the post below.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana Ranaut went on to share a picture where one can see Hanuman carrying a mountain on his palm. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a long note revealing how auspicious this day is. She also went on to write about the importance of this day and write all things nice. Take a look at the post below.

Actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram on Tuesday, to share a sweet picture of Lord Hanuman. In the first picture, one can see a beautiful painting of God, while the second picture is an actual statue of the Lord residing in the temple. Along with the picture, he also wrote, “Happy Hanuman Janam Utsav!! à¤œà¤¯ à¤¬à¤œà¤°à¤‚à¤— à¤¬à¤²à¥€à¥¤ ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸŒºðŸ™ðŸ™ #LordHanuman”. Take a look at the post below.

Actor Esha Deol took to her Instagram stories to share a sweet picture of Lord Hanuman. The actor also added a hymn in the background and captioned it as “#hanumanjayanti with prayer folded hands”. Take a look at the post below.

Image Source: Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.