Last Updated:

Varun Dhawan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karishma Tanna & More Spotted In Mumbai

Varun Dhawan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karishma Tanna & more spotted in Mumbai on Thursday

Written By Chetna Kapoor
Karishma Tanna
1/6
Viral Bhayani

Karishma Tanna spotted in Mumbai. The actor looked beautiful in an black traditional outfit.

Malaika Arora
2/6
Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora was spotted in Mumbai with pet dog.

Mouni Roy
3/6
Viral Bhayani

Mouni Roy looked stunning and was all smiles for the paps in Mumbai after a meeting.

Mona Lisa
4/6
Viral Bhayani

Actor Mona Lisa was clicked in Mumbai on Thursday.

Varun Dhawan
5/6
Viral Bhayani

Varun Dhawan kept the health protocol in mind as he stepped out in Mumbai.

Karisma Kapoor
6/6
Viral Bhayani

Karisma Kapoor in her casual best waved at the paparazzi on Thursday in Mumbai.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

COMMENT
You might also Like
More Photos
View all
IN PICS | Pumpkin light show glows on as drive-through Halloween experience amid COVID-19

IN PICS | Pumpkin light show glows on as drive-through Halloween experience amid COVID-19
IN PICS | 'Hex! Museum of Witch Hunt' bringing 16th century dark period back to life

IN PICS | 'Hex! Museum of Witch Hunt' bringing 16th century dark period back to life