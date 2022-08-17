Last Updated:

Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan & Other Stars Arrive In Style For David Dhawan's Birthday Bash

As filmmaker David Dhawan turned a year older on August 16, his sons Varun and Rohit Dhawan, and many other Bollywood stars arrived at his birthday party.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
David Dhawan
1/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Celebrated filmmaker David Dhawan rang into his 71st birthday on 16 August 2022. The director threw a lavish birthday bash which was attended by several celebrities from the film industry.

Varun Dhawan
2/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Varun Dhawan arrived at David Dhawan's birthday party in an uber-cool look. The actor wore a printed brown jacket on blue jeans and posed for the media. 

Anupam Kher
3/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher also attended David Dhawan's birthday bash. The actor opted for a cool look as he donned a white shirt, black jacket and matching jeans.

Chunky Panday and Rajpal Yadav
4/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Chunky Panday and Rajpal Yadav shared smiles as they playfully met each other at the birthday party. 

Jacky Bhagnani
5/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor-producer Jacky Bhagnani wore a black t-shirt and a blue blazer at the Bollywood party. He completed his look with a black cap. 

Kartik Aaryan and Rohit Dhawan
6/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan and Rohit Dhawan posed together for pictures at the Bollywood bash. The actor and director have collaborated for the upcoming film Shehzaada.

Arjun Kapoor
7/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Arjun Kapoor arrived at the party in a checked white and maroon shirt. The Ek Villain Returns star accessorised his look with a silver chain.

Sanjay Kapoor
8/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sanjay Kapoor turned heads in an all-black outfit as he arrived in style at David Dhawan's birthday bash.

Satish Kaushik
9/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Satish Kaushik wore a black t-shirt and white shirt as he was snapped at the venue. The actor-director was reunited with his Bollywood friends at the party.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
From an Arabian Horse to Birkin Bags: Full list of what Jacqueline got from the ‘conman’

From an Arabian Horse to Birkin Bags: Full list of what Jacqueline got from the ‘conman’
Abhishek Bachchan, Shefali Shah & other stars kick off Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Abhishek Bachchan, Shefali Shah & other stars kick off Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com