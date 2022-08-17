Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan & Other Stars Arrive In Style For David Dhawan's Birthday Bash

Quick links:
Celebrated filmmaker David Dhawan rang into his 71st birthday on 16 August 2022. The director threw a lavish birthday bash which was attended by several celebrities from the film industry.
Varun Dhawan arrived at David Dhawan's birthday party in an uber-cool look. The actor wore a printed brown jacket on blue jeans and posed for the media.
Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher also attended David Dhawan's birthday bash. The actor opted for a cool look as he donned a white shirt, black jacket and matching jeans.
Chunky Panday and Rajpal Yadav shared smiles as they playfully met each other at the birthday party.
Actor-producer Jacky Bhagnani wore a black t-shirt and a blue blazer at the Bollywood party. He completed his look with a black cap.
Kartik Aaryan and Rohit Dhawan posed together for pictures at the Bollywood bash. The actor and director have collaborated for the upcoming film Shehzaada.
Arjun Kapoor arrived at the party in a checked white and maroon shirt. The Ek Villain Returns star accessorised his look with a silver chain.
Sanjay Kapoor turned heads in an all-black outfit as he arrived in style at David Dhawan's birthday bash.