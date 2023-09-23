Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Shetty Take Auto-rickshaw Ride After VD18 Shoot In Viral Video

Varun Dhawan has collaborated with Atlee for his 18th outing in the Hindi cinema. The new schedule of the film, tentatively titled VD18, went on floors in Mumbai recently and Keerthy Suresh joined hands with the team to mark her Bollywood debut. Interestingly, post VD18 shoot, the leading pair of the film were spotted enjoying an auto ride in Mumbai. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

3 things you need to know

VD18 marks Varun Dhawan's first collaboration with Atlee.

The untitled movie will mark National Award winner Keerthy Suresh's Bollywood debut.

Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh were recently spotted in Mumbai post VD18 shoot on Friday.

Varun, Keerthy enjoy auto ride in Mumbai

On September 22, Varun Dhawan was spotted enjoying an auto ride with his VD18 co-star Keerthy Suresh after wrapping up the shoot for their film. The two were snapped by the shutterbugs while they were having a good laugh about something in their conversation in the auto. After a while, the two greeted the paparazzi and posed for the cameras together. The video has now gone viral on social media platforms.

Varun Dhawan injures himself on VD18 set

Varun Dhawan injured himself on the sets of VD18 and tried ice water therapy to get some relief from the pain. The actor explained, "I hurt my leg, I think, while shooting, and I have no idea how I hurt my leg, but this is what I am doing at the moment." He then showed his injured leg immersed in ice water. After trying ice water therapy, he described the experience as "freezing".

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan was asked about his upcoming film VD18. Without disclosing much, he said, "I genuinely can't reveal much but it's very exciting." He further added, "All I can say is it's a mass-action entertainer. There is a lot of entertainment in the film which I love as well. And, I’m just going to give it my all."