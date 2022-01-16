Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani To Star In Another Love Story Together After 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan are reportedly gearing up to share the screen yet again, but this time in a Nitesh Tiwari film touted to be a romantic flick. Pinkvilla reported that a source close to the production shared that the two actors have been zeroed in on to act opposite each other. The duo was seen in Kalank together and will also be seen in their upcoming Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan to star opposite each other in Nitesh Tiwari's next

As per Pinkvilla's report, Jahnvi Kapoor was initially rumoured to be cast opposite Varun Dhawan, however, Kiara Advani has been finalized to play the female lead. The film will be a romantic flick and is likely to begin its shoot in February 2022. Although details about the project are still being kept under wraps, fans await an official announcement from the actors and makers.

Apart from Nitesh Tiwari's untitled next, the duo will soon be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which has been a much-awaited release ever since the film was announced. The family drama will host an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Manish Paul and Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. The film will also feature YouTuber and social media star Prajakta Koli. The release of the film was postponed several times owing to the pandemic and will now finally hit the big screens on June 24, 2022. The film will be directed by Raj Mehta and will revolve around the lives of two couples from different generations.

Apart from their films together, the actors also have a number of films lined up for themselves. Dhawan will soon be seen in Bhediya, whose first look her recently released. He was seen giving the camera an intense and mysterious look. He appeared against the backdrop of a forest and fans were in awe of his character. The film will get a theatrical release on November 25, 2022, and Dhawan will take on a role alongside Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee.

Kiara Advani will soon be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film will also feature Tabu and will be the sequel of the 2007 horror-comedy film. The film will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, and fans await an announcement about its release date.

Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani