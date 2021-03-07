Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon in theatre after 'ages' to watch 'Roohi', make plea to fans

India is finally set to get onto the ‘universe’ bandwagon à la Avengers, and the first one officially announced is a horror-comedy genre by Dinesh Vijan. After Stree, the producer has announced Roohi and Bhediya and plans to announce another movie. As Roohi geared up for release, it was the team of Bediya, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, who gave it a shoutout.

Bhediya team cheers for Roohi

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh for the last few days. In a video posed on Instagram, one could hear him say, "I am actually sitting in a movie theatre after ages. For me it is more than a year. We are here to watch Roohi, which is out on March 11, all over cinemas in India."

Prompted by Dinesh Vijan, he shared that it was 'only in cinemas.'

The Badlapur star added, "So guys, please go and support films that are coming in the cinemas. Everyone with the Bhediya crew. are watching. And it is such a lovely theatre in Itanagar." Kriti also excitedly asked for popcorn.

The lead actors of Roohi, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma expressed their excitement and gratitude for the gesture. The former wrote that even Roohi team loved the Bhediya team.

Roohi

Roohi also stars Janhvi Kapoor and is directed by Hardik Mehta. She apparently plays the role of a ghost who abduct brides at couples' honeymoons. Already the songs of the movie like Nadiyon Par, Kishton and Panghat has raised the buzz for the movies.

The movie is set to be the first major venture to hit the theatres amid the COVID-19 pandemic before numerous projects join in. on the bandwagon The other ventures to hit the theatres this month include Parineeti Chopra’s Saina and John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi’s Mumbai Saga.

