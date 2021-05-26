Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon Slam YouTuber For Racist Remark Against AP MLA, Offer Support

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, who had shot for their upcoming film Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh for months, recently slammed a Youtuber for his racist remarks against an MLA. In one of the videos, Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering was called a "non-Indian". The Arunachal Pradesh government has filed a case against a social media influencer from Punjab for his alleged racial remarks.

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon voice their support for Arunachal Pradesh

Varun reacted to the YouTuber’s remarks with a news article on the same on his Instagram story. The actor came out in support of the beautiful state and shared his experience of shooting in the state. “Having spent so much time shooting Arunachal Pradesh, It’s time we educate ourselves and others about how wrong this is,” wrote Varun along with a heart and Indian flag emoticon. Followed by Varun was his co-actress Kriti Sanon who too poured in her thoughts with the state and condemned the remarks posted by the YouTuber. Kriti shared the same news piece on her Instagram story which was earlier posted by Varun. Echoing similar sentiments like the actor, Kriti wrote, “ What’s wrong with people!! It's high time we treat every individual and every region of our country with equal respect. Thank you for talking about this Amar Kaushik.”



Paras Singh, who goes by the name 'Paras Official' on his YouTube channel, had in a video posted on Sunday termed Congress MLA Ninong Ering a "non-Indian" and apparently claimed the "state was a part of China", sparking furore among Arunchalees as well as people from other parts of the country. In yet another video, posted earlier in the day, he has apologised for his comments. "A case has been registered against Paras for racial hatred and the cybercrime branch in Itanagar is investigating the matter," DGP R P Upadhyaya said. Chief Minister Pema Khandu, taking to Twitter, condemned the racial slur and said the "video aims at inciting ill will and hatred towards the people of Arunachal Pradesh".

Soon after the video started making rounds on the Internet, Bhediya director Amar Kaushik also penned his thoughts on the entire incident and called it an act of ‘stupidity.’ “Being ignorant about your own country and its region is stupidity itself, but when that ignorance is expressed offensively, it becomes toxic. We all need to call out and condemn such ignorance in one voice and make all idiots understand that it is not acceptable anymore,” wrote Kaushik.

IMAGE: VARUNDHAWAN/Instagram/ KRITISANON/Facebook

