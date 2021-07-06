Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's 'Bhediya' Is 'not A Werewolf Film', Says Writer Niren Bhatt

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's upcoming horror comedy, Bhediya is slated to release on April 14, 2022. The film will be directed by Amar Kaushik who is best known for his film Stree in 2018 and backed by producer, Dinesh Vijan. Bhediya screenwriter, Niren Bhatt is also known for his films Bala and Made in China. Niren Bhatt says that the film 'is 'not a werewolf film', but also promises to serve a unique Hindi film of an international standard based on visuals.

"Bhediya is a visual film. We created so many visuals, this is how the creature would look and this how the conversion would happen. We have tried to create a film which would stand out internationally in this genre", the screenwriter said in an interview with PTI. Further, he added, "The effort was to create something unique and path breaking. It is not a werewolf film, it is a completely different genre that we are trying to define in Hindi cinema."

More about the film Bhediya

Previously known for his web series Asur, Niren Bhatt said that he was playing with the idea of the film for a year and wanted to set a genre in Indian cinema. The star casting team includes Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, and Abhishek Banerjee and the makers released the reason early this year. The film was shot in Arunachal Pradesh for around two and half months, from where its story is inspired. Being a part of popular folklore like Roohi and Stree, Bhatt faced a set of challenges while writing about the culture of the Northeastern state.

When asked about the script writing, Bhatt told PTI , "I was writing about the culture, I did not know about". He further added, "The biggest challenge was to incorporate the culture and the lens through which the rest of India is looking at North East, the prejudices, the alienation of those people, the casual discrimination and what do they go through, etc. The root of this discrimination is the thinking that they are not part of India, even if they are, you arre not interested in them because they are so far."

(IMAGE: TANUUUXX-TWITTER)

