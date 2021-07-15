Varun Dhawan, Kunal Khemu, Soha Ali Khan & Others Spotted In Their Trendy Gym Wear

Quick links:
De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh sported a matching dark brown suit for her gym session. Pairing her casual attire with flats, the actress waved at the paparazzi.
Stepping out of his car, Varun Dhawan was spotted in his casual gym wear. The actor wore a bright red hoodie and paired them with black shoes. Clad in a mask, the actor was seen greeting the paps.
Go Goa Gone actor Kunal Khemu was clicked after his gym session in Khar, Mumbai. The actor went for a simple T-shirt with black track pants.
Rang De Basanti actor Soha Ali Khan wore a white tank top paired with black loose-fitted track pants for her gym session. she was spotted holding her blue bottle while clad in a mask.
