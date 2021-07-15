Varun Dhawan, Kunal Khemu, Soha Ali Khan & Others Spotted In Their Trendy Gym Wear

Last Updated: 15th July, 2021 20:27 IST

Dhadhak actor Ishaan Khattar has been creating quite the stir with his toned physique on social media. The actor was clicked by the paparazzi wearing a simple white T-shirt with loose-fitted pants.

Rang De Basanti actor Soha Ali Khan wore a white tank top paired with black loose-fitted track pants for her gym session. she was spotted holding her blue bottle while clad in a mask.

Go Goa Gone actor Kunal Khemu was clicked after his gym session in Khar, Mumbai. The actor went for a simple T-shirt with black track pants.

Stepping out of his car, Varun Dhawan was spotted in his casual gym wear. The actor wore a bright red hoodie and paired them with black shoes. Clad in a mask, the actor was seen greeting the paps.

De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh sported a matching dark brown suit for her gym session. Pairing her casual attire with flats, the actress waved at the paparazzi.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.