Last Updated:

Varun Dhawan, Kunal Khemu, Soha Ali Khan & Others Spotted In Their Trendy Gym Wear

Varun Dhawan, Kunal Khemu and Rakul Singh with many other Bollywood celebrities were spotted out and about after their gym sessions.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Rakul Preet Singh
1/5
Varinder Chawla

De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh sported a matching dark brown suit for her gym session. Pairing her casual attire with flats, the actress waved at the paparazzi. 

Varun Dhawan
2/5
Varinder Chawla

Stepping out of his car, Varun Dhawan was spotted in his casual gym wear. The actor wore a bright red hoodie and paired them with black shoes. Clad in a mask, the actor was seen greeting the paps. 

Kunal Khemu
3/5
Varinder Chawla

Go Goa Gone actor Kunal Khemu was clicked after his gym session in Khar, Mumbai. The actor went for a simple T-shirt with black track pants. 

Soha Ali Khan
4/5
Varinder Chawla

Rang De Basanti actor Soha Ali Khan wore a white tank top paired with black loose-fitted track pants for her gym session. she was spotted holding her blue bottle while clad in a mask. 

Ishaan Khattar
5/5
Varinder Chawla

Dhadhak actor Ishaan Khattar has been creating quite the stir with his toned physique on social media. The actor was clicked by the paparazzi wearing a simple white T-shirt with loose-fitted pants. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
From airport, gym to salon, Bollywood stars go out and about in Mumbai city; see pics

From airport, gym to salon, Bollywood stars go out and about in Mumbai city; see pics
IN PICS: Harbhajan-Geeta take son home; Alia, Yami and others were photographed in Mumbai

IN PICS: Harbhajan-Geeta take son home; Alia, Yami and others were photographed in Mumbai