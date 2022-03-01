Alia Bhatt is being showered with praises for her performance in the latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi, the biographical drama film that has taken the box office by storm. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is being celebrated globally for the ensemble cast's impeccable performance, the ace direction, a gripping storyline among other things.

Joining the trail of Bollywood celebrities lauding Alia's acting stint in the film is her Student of the Year co-star and close friend Varun Dhawan. The actor shared his verdict of the film via Instagram, deeming Bhatt's performance 'insanely brilliant'. He further added that every member onboard the project deserves all the accolades they're getting. The film earlier earned praises from Ranveer Singh, Samantha among others.

Varun Dhawan lauds Alia's insanely brilliant' performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Taking to his Instagram stories on Tuesday, March 1, the Main Tera Hero actor shared the film's poster and wrote, "Wow Wow Wow I'm just so happy and stunned by your insanely brilliant performance and this beautiful film. Every technician every person who worked on it. Deserves every bit of the accolades they are getting SLB. Watch this in cinemas only." Take a look.

The film, which hit theatres on February 25, opened up to amazing responses from audiences and is inching towards the Rs 50-crore mark in terms of box office collections. The film is based on the true story of a woman named Gangubai Harjivandas from Kathiawad, who became one of the most powerful women of Kamathipura, Mumbai. It is based on one of the chapters from Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Apart from Alia, the film also starred Shantanu Maheshwari in his Bollywood debut, Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, among others. Apart from directing, Bhansali was on board as the producer of the film, along with Jayantilal Gada of Pen production house.

Image: FACEBOOK/@ALIA BHATT/PTI