Varun Dhawan Makes British Breakfast 'by The Order Of The Peaky Blinders'; See Post

Varun Dhawan has been very active on social media amidst the lockdown, like most other celebrities. The actor took to his official social media handle and posted videos where he is making an omelette "by the order of the Peaky Blinder". Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Varun Dhawan makes omelette

Varun Dhawan took to his social media handle and posted a series of videos on June 27, 2020. In the video fans and followers can see that the actor is making an omelette and refers to the British period drama show Peaky Blinders. He also heats up some canned beans along with the omelette.

Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz

In the video, that he posted in his story section, the actor says, “By the order of the Peaky Blinders, I am making an omelette, grating the cheese. It’s gonna be in my stomach.” In another video, he puts some beans from a can on a pan and heats it to serve with the cheese omelette. He also shares a photo for this dish he has made, on his social media handle’s story section. Here are the videos and the photo shared by Varun Dhawan:

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?

Peaky Blinders is created by Steven Knight. It features Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, Sam Neill as Chief Inspector, Helen McCrory as Elizabeth, Tom Hardy as Alfred "Alfie" Solomons, and Andy Nyman as Winston Churchill, among others. The show revolves around the character of Thomas Shelby and his crime family. It is loosely based on a real 19th-century gang of the same name. The show has a total of five seasons and it has received critical acclaim. The show can be streamed on Netflix.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is all set to star in Coolie No. 1. It is directed by David Dhawan and will also feature Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever in prominent roles. The film has been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Fans are highly anticipating the release of the film.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.