Varun Dhawan Makes Halwa For Mahashivratri; Father David Dhawan Says 'it Has Less Sugar'

Varun Dhawan on the occasion of Mahashivratri, on Saturday, made some delicious sooji ka halwa. The actor asked his father-filmmaker David Dhawan to review it for him and his reaction was adorable. The actor shared a video on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Dad reviewing my halwa."

In the video, David Dhawan can be seen sitting on a couch with a bowl of sooji ka halwa in his hand. The filmmaker can be seen enjoying the delicacy, when Varun Dhawan says, "Papa wait." He continues, "How is halwa papa that I made for Mahashivratri." His father replies, "I think it's damn good ya, first time I have had such good halwa which has very less sugar for me and I can have a second bowl also." Varun laughs, while David repeatedly says "good, good, good."

Varun's video caught the attention of several celebrities, including Karisma Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana. While Karisma wrote, "Davidji, you're the cutest," Ayushamann dropped a heart.

Check out the adorable video below:

More about Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan was recently seen in Amar Kaushik's film Bhediya, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The actor will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal.

Previously, Varun Dhawan has also worked in his father David Dhawan's film Coolie No 1, also starring Sara Ali Khan.

Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Student of The Year. Meanwhile, David Dhawan is known for films like Raja Babu, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Judwaa.

