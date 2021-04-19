Varun Dhawan Manages To Get Flying Kiss From The Kid He Disappointed On Birthday; Watch

Indian actor Varun Dhawan's Instagram, recently featured a video of a small familiar-looking child, which fans seem to have seen once before. In the latest video, the little girl can be seen held by her father in his arms while Varun can be heard asking the child to say bye for the camera. The actor also asks her to give him a "flying kiss" to which the youngun delightfully obliges. The little one featured in the video, has made an appearance on Dhawan's Instagram handle once before. Take a look at some screenshots from Varun Dhawan's latest Instagram story below.

It all began when Varun Dhawan was seen cutting a cake on the sets of Bhediya. The actor shared the Bhediya BTS video via his Instagram handle. However, while feeding the cake to people around him, the actor ended up feeding the child's father instead of the toddler who was waiting to have a bite. This prompted a number of hilarious responses from fans and celebrities alike, including Dhawan's Bhediya co-star, Kriti Sanon. Take a look at the video below.

Varun Dhawan has a number of films lined up for the future, making the next few months quite busy for the actor. Dhawan will appear in the upcoming film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which is set for a 2021 release, will also star Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Varun Dhawan also has three other projects lined up for the future.

The actor is set to appear in Sajid Nadiadwala's mass action film Sanki for which the actor has yet to begin filming. Varun Dhawan will also begin shooting for the film Ekkis in September 2021. The film is slated to be a biographical war film directed by Raghavan and produced by Vijan, about military officer Arun Khetarpal.

Dhawan is currently filming for his upcoming film Bhediya which is slated to release on April 14, 2022. The film will also star Kriti Sanon. The actor recently shared an Instagram post with his co-star Sanon, announcing her schedule wrap for the film, and expressing the fun they had on sets together. Take a look at the post below.

