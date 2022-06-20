Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited family drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The actor will share screen space with Kiara Advani for the first time in the forthcoming movie. While the movie is still a few days away from its theatrical release, its cast and makers are on a promotional spree and are taking over several major cities in the country. Recently, Varun Dhawan and his co-star Maniesh Paul crashed a pre-wedding event in Delhi to bless the couple.

Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul were covering the Delhi leg of their film's promotions. The actor was also seen dancing atop a car in the front of a theatre in Delhi to the track The Punjaabban Song. Now, a video of the Main Tera Hero star crashing a pre-wedding event in Delhi along with Maniesh Paul has also surfaced on social media.

Varun Dhawan surprises couple in Delhi with his appearance

As per the video shared by Varun Dhawan's fan, the actor was staying in a hotel where a pre-wedding ceremony was taking place. The 35-year-old surprised the couple with his appearance and extended his best wishes. In the clip, the actor could be heard saying, "We are staying in the same hotel. We were out the whole day and somebody told us that there is a wedding happening here of Meenakshi and Kamal." He then asked the couple, "When are you getting married? Tomorrow, right?"

Blessing the couple, the actor said, "Tomorrow is a big day guys. I would like to wish you guys all the best for your wedding and hope you have a very very happy life ahead. Aap dono please Jug Jugg Jeeyo. (May you both stay blessed.) Have a great great life."

As the actor's fans surrounded him, one of them requested him to sing a song. In response, Varun Dhawan said, "I am not a musician Paaji," and then asked Maniesh Paul to sing. When his fans insisted, the actor asked them to play his film's foot-tapping track The Punjaabban Song. Watch the video here:

More about Jug Jugg Jeeyo

The upcoming family drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Prajakta Koli in the lead roles. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the family drama is set to hit the theatres on June 24.