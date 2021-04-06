Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Donate Rs 1 Lakh To Help Victims Of Arunachal Pradesh Fire

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is shooting for his next supernatural horror film Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh, recently donated Rs 1 lakh as relief assistance to the fire victims of Longliang at Lazu Circle at Tirap District. Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and shared a picture of Varun along with his wife Natasha Dalal posing with Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang while handing over the amount for the victims.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dala donate money for fire victims

The actor who has been shooting in Ziro with co-actor Kriti Sanon since February was seen dressed in their traditional attires while striking a pose with the Deputy Commissioner who was on her way to meet the victims affected by the fire. Varun can be seen wearing a traditional khadi sadri with a muffler while Natasha wore the traditional suit pairing it with a similar muffler like the actor. " #VarunDhawan and #NatashaDalal donated One lakh as relief assistance to the fire victims of #Longliang at Lazu Circle at Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh. Varun has been camping in #Ziro since Feb, shooting for his upcoming movie #Bhediya," Viral captioned the pictures.

Pictures of the entire star cast meeting the Deputy Commissioner have also surfaced on the Internet where the entire team can be seen having a conversation with Somacha while inquiring about the status of the condition at the affected areas.

In March, two persons, including a five-year-old girl, were burnt to death and 114 thatched houses were engulfed in fire that broke out in Longliang village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district. Reportedly, the incident took place at Longliang village 45kms from Khonsa, the district headquarter.

Meanwhile, Bhediya is a horror-comedy where the Coolie No 1 actor will be seen turning into a werewolf on a full moon night. The film is is a part of Maddock Film’s horror-comedy universe, which also includes Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Roohi. The actor will next be seen in the upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. He also has Ekkis in the pipeline. Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan will helm the movie. Ekkis will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

(Image credit: Twitter)