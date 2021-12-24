Last Updated:

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Go On A 'yacht Date' Catching Fans' Attention; See Pics

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were spotted together at the Gateway of India, caught by the paparazzi deboarding a ferry.

Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan was seen deboarding a ferry with his wife Natasha Dalal on Friday, which also happened to be Christmas Eve.

Varun Dhawan
The couple made heads turn after they were papped at the Gateway of India ahead of Christmas.

Varun Dhawan
Varun and Natasha obliged the paparazzi with photos when they were getting out of a boat and walking back to the city.

Varun Dhawan
Varun kept it simple yet stylish in a light brown sweater and blue denims, while Natasha wore a white and green floral thigh-length dress.

Varun Dhawan
This appearance seemed like a rather romantic getaway for the married couple. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are often seen together roaming the city of Mumbai.

