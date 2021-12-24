Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Go On A 'yacht Date' Catching Fans' Attention; See Pics

Last Updated: 24th December, 2021 19:35 IST

This appearance seemed like a rather romantic getaway for the married couple. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are often seen together roaming the city of Mumbai.

Varun kept it simple yet stylish in a light brown sweater and blue denims, while Natasha wore a white and green floral thigh-length dress.

Varun and Natasha obliged the paparazzi with photos when they were getting out of a boat and walking back to the city.

The couple made heads turn after they were papped at the Gateway of India ahead of Christmas.

Varun Dhawan was seen deboarding a ferry with his wife Natasha Dalal on Friday, which also happened to be Christmas Eve.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.