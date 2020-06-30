Natasha Dalal Spends Time With Varun Dhawan's Mother Amid Lockdown; See Pic

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has been dating Natasha Dalal for a very long time now. The duo has never shied away from the camera on expressing their love for each other. There have been several instances when Natasha has been spotted at different events and occasions with Varun and his family. And seems even during the lockdown, the duo still takes some time out and meet each other.

Recently, a picture of Natasha at Varun's home has been doing rounds on the internet. As per reports, she joined the actor and his family to celebrate the birthday of Jaanvi Dhawan, who is Varun’s sister-in-law. Pictures from the celebration have surfaced the internet, wherein one photo, Natasha can be seen bonding with Varun’s mother Karuna Dhawan and Jaanvi.

Natasha can be seen sporting a white t-shirt with floral print and a black pant. Karuna can be seen donning a blue and white salwar kameez and completed the look with a black bandana. The duo is all smiles at the camera giving an adorable pose. However, Varun seems to be missing in the frame. Take a look:

Also read | Varun Dhawan Wishes Natasha Dalal On Her 'Isolation' Birthday In The Goofiest Way; See Pic

About Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Reports suggest that Varun and Natasha were school friends who started dating when they were in their mid-20s. The two realised that in the end, they were more than just good friends. Varun has always referred to Natasha as his rock, anchor, and stabilizing factor in his life. Last year, there were rumours that the two had secretly been engaged in a private ceremony, and they exchanged rings, with only family members present. Rumours about Varun and Natasha's wedding have been going on for a very long time now. Fans are eager to know when the duo will tie the knot.

Also read | Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Destination Wedding Is Postponed? Know Here

Varun Dhawan's upcoming projects

The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed film Street Dancer 3D alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The movie was helmed by Remo D’Souza and received heaps of praise for its dance movies and storyline. Varun will next be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. The movie is reported to be a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

Also read | Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1' To Have An OTT Release With 'Laxxmi Bomb' And 'Sadak 2'?

Also read | Comedian Bharti Singh Makes Varun Dhawan Blush, Says Her Niece Is Jealous Of Natasha Dalal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.