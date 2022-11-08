Last Updated:

Varun Dhawan Opens Up About Battling Vestibular Hypofunction; Says 'I'm Doing Much Better'

Varun Dhawan recently opened up about his battle with Vestibular Hypofunction, updating fans that he's feeling 'much better now'. Read on.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Varun Dhawan

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VARUNDVN


Varun Dhawan recently opened up about his battle with Vestibular Hypofunction, updating fans that he's 'much better now'. The JugJugg Jeeyo actor took to Twitter and expressed gratitude for the amount of 'concern and love' he got after talking about his condition, further adding that he's indulging in 'yoga, swimming, physio' among other things in order to recover. For the unversed, Vestibular Hypofunction is a condition wherein the balance system in your inner ear is unable to function properly.  

Varun Dhawan opens up about battling Vestibular Hypofunction

Taking to his Twitter handle, Varun expressed gratitude for all his fans, mentioning," The amount of concern and love that has followed has left me humbled and actually very energised to get back to 100 per cent." 

He added, "To everyone who has been concerned I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physio and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all the blessings of Bhagwan."

READ | Varun Dhawan opens up on 10 years in Bollywood; Says, 'I am more responsible now'

On the work front, the actor will be seen alongside Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee in the horror comedy Bhediya. He also has director Nitesh Tiwari's next Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline. It is slated to release on April 7, 2023. 

READ | Malaika Arora aces athleisure, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon step out for promotions & more

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VARUNDVN)

READ | Kriti Sanon hosts Diwali Party: Varun Dhawan-Natasha, Kartik Aaryan & more arrive in style
READ | Ranveer Singh steps out in trendy look, Kriti, Varun in fun mode: Celebs spotted
READ | Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai return to city, Varun snapped at airport: Celebs spotted
First Published:
COMMENT