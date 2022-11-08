Varun Dhawan Opens Up About Battling Vestibular Hypofunction; Says 'I'm Doing Much Better'

Varun Dhawan recently opened up about his battle with Vestibular Hypofunction, updating fans that he's 'much better now'. The JugJugg Jeeyo actor took to Twitter and expressed gratitude for the amount of 'concern and love' he got after talking about his condition, further adding that he's indulging in 'yoga, swimming, physio' among other things in order to recover. For the unversed, Vestibular Hypofunction is a condition wherein the balance system in your inner ear is unable to function properly.

Varun Dhawan opens up about battling Vestibular Hypofunction

Taking to his Twitter handle, Varun expressed gratitude for all his fans, mentioning," The amount of concern and love that has followed has left me humbled and actually very energised to get back to 100 per cent."

He added, "To everyone who has been concerned I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physio and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all the blessings of Bhagwan."

Hey guys I know I had recently given an interview where I spoke about my health not being a 100 percent. The amount of concern and love that has followed has left me humbeled and actually very energised to get back to 100 percent. — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 7, 2022

To everyone who has been concerned I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physio and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all the blessings of Bhagwan. 💪💪💪 — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 7, 2022

On the work front, the actor will be seen alongside Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee in the horror comedy Bhediya. He also has director Nitesh Tiwari's next Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline. It is slated to release on April 7, 2023.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VARUNDVN)