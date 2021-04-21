Varun Dhawan Opens Up About Starring In 'Bhediya': "Most Exhilarating Experience For Me!"

Street Dancer 3D star Varun Dhawan is all set to grace the big screen with Amar Kaushik's Bhediya next year in April. While the filming of the movie has come to end, the actor took to this opportunity to share his experience while working on the film with the whole crew and cast. Find out what Varun Dhawan has to say about working with Amar Kaushik and the Bhediya cast.

'Most exhilarating experiences for me'

Sharing multiple BTS pictures of the set with Amar Kaushik, Varun wrote in the caption that it was extremely difficult to work during the ongoing pandemic. He went on to compliment the director of the movie Amar Kaushik writing that it was the most exhilarating and satisfying experience for him to work under his leadership. Writing 'Amar bhai, let's play', Varun added that he was extremely lucky to shoot in the covid free town of Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh.

Netizens' reaction to Varun Dhawan's Instargam post

Fans of the actor flooded the comment section with compliments for Varun. Several fans noted that the new look of Varun Dhawan in the movie was great as one fan wrote that he looked 'very ncie'. Other fans, worried for his safety, asked Varun to stay safe during these times.

'Bhediya' schedule wrap

The Bhediya cast and crew took to their social media to share their experience with the shooting of the movie as it was a schedule wrap for the movie. Female lead Kriti Sanon shared a BTS video of her car ride with co-star Varun Dhawan and wrote about her experience in the caption. She wrote that the team was blessed to finish the shoot safely in the covid free state and thanked the Arunachal Pradesh authorities for their assistance.

Director Amar Kaushik also took to his Instagram to share multiple BTS pictures along with the crew of the movie and penned down a long caption. He thanked the authorities and Prime Minister Mr. Pema Khandu for assisting them throughout the shoot. He also thanked the locals of Ziro for their hospitality and the Bhediya crew for their hard work.

