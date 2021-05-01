Varun Dhawan Partners With Mission Oxygen India To Provide Oxygen Concentrators

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday extended support to help India combat the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. Expressing his concern over the crumbling healthcare system in the country owing to the rising COVID-19 cases, Dhawan said he will help to procure and donate oxygen concentrators to hospitals.

The 34-year-old actor has partnered with Mission Oxygen India, a fund-raising initiative by Delhi-NCR-based entrepreneurs, for importing oxygen concentrator machines and donating them to various hospitals across the country.

In a note posted on his Instagram account, Dhawan said the healthcare system in the country needs support and he is trying to do his bit. "During uncertain times like these, our healthcare system needs utmost help. Since we know that oxygen is the need of the hour, I have contributed and partnered with @missionoxygen in their initiative to procure and donate life-saving oxygen concentrators to hospitals across the country", he said.

He said the group of 30 individuals has managed to raise over 21 crores for the procurement of 3900 oxygen concentrators in under a week. "I resonate deeply with their cause and urge everyone to help in whatever capacity possible", he added. Dhawan also shared a photograph of the first shipment that has reached India, which he said has been deployed at 14 hospitals.

Varun on Saturday also shared a hard-hitting note and wrote, "If we all survive, as I hope we shall, remember that when it came down to it, we didn’t fight for land or weapons or house or jewellery. We didn’t fight for concert tickets or fancy designations or religions or politics. We didn’t fight for shares in a company or a seat at the table. We didn’t fight for business class tickets or the keys to a house by the beach. When all this is over, remember, that we fought for air."

On the work front, Dhawan will be seen in the upcoming film Bhediya, for which he was shooting in Arunachal Pradesh. He also kick-started the shooting of his upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor. Varun will also be seen in Ekkis, helmed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

(With PTI inputs)