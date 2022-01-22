Varun Dhawan Pays Tribute To His Late Driver; Writes 'Manoj Bhai Miss You So Much' On Sand

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's 'driving force' who was always by his side, his driver Manoj passed away on January 18, 2022. Manoj passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Soon after his death, Varun Dhawan was spotted outside Lilavati Hospital where he went to see his driver. The actor's driver reportedly drove him to the Mehboob studio, where he was shooting for brand collaboration, and later complained of chest pain. After his untimely demise, a shattered Varun Dhawan shared what Manoj meant to him via Instagram. Seemingly, the actor is still processing the loss and recently paid a tribute to Manoj by penning a message for him on the sand.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo star recently paid a tribute to his late driver Manoj. The actor took to his IG stories and shared a picture of him at a beach. In the photo, the Student Of The Year actor wore a green coloured vest on blue jeans. He also wore blue coloured shoes and a white and blue cap. The actor could be seen sitting on his feet on the sand alongside a message that he wrote for his beloved driver Manoj. He drew a heart on the sand in which he wrote, "MANOJ BHAI MISS U SO MUCH." The pain of the loss was evident on the actor's face.

Varun Dhawan's emotional note for his driver Manoj

Earlier this week, Varun Dhawan shared a throwback video of him appreciating his driver Manoj as he paid his last respects. The video was from an event at Madame Tussauds in London, where he unveiled his wax statue. In the clip, the actor could be seen introducing the media to his driver Manoj as he mentioned that the latter is the one who always had his back. He also mentioned how Manoj had been throughout his entire journey, whether he was in the country or travelling to any place abroad.

Devastated by the tragic event, the actor penned an emotional note. He wrote, "Manoj has been in my life for the last 26 years. He was my everything. I have no words to express my grief but all I want is for people to remember him for his amazing wit, humour and passion he had for life. I will always be grateful I had u in my life Manoj dada."

