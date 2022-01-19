Varun Dhawan Pens Emotional Note After Driver Manoj's Death, Says 'he Was My Everything'

Actor Varun Dhawan's 'driving force' who always had his back, his driver Manoj passed away on January 18 due to a cardiac arrest. The actor was spotted last night outside Lilavati Hospital where he went to see his driver, who reportedly drove the actor to the Mehboob studio where the latter was shooting for an endorsement and later complained of chest pain. After his demise, Varun, who was completely shattered, took to Instagram and paid his heartfelt tribute.

Manoj was declared dead at the hospital. As per the outlet, the actor who is 'totally saddened by the news', shared an old video from an event at Madame Tussauds in London where he introduced his driver to the media and guests present and called him his driving force.

The actor in the video said that Manoj had been working for him for years and always had his back even in India or while travelling to any place abroad.

Devastated by the tragic event, Varun revealed that the two have been together for the last 26 years and he was his everything. The Student of the Year actor penned an emotional note and wrote, "Manoj and has been in my life for the last 26 years. He was my everything. I have no words to express my grief but all I want is for people to remember him for his amazing wit,humour, and passion he had for life. I will always be grateful I had u in my life Manoj dada."

His friends from the industry including Armaan Malik, Sophie Choudry, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Nupur Sanon, and more offered their condolence while praying for the departed soul.

According to various media reports, Varun along with his family has also promised to look after Manoj's family. According to Pinkvilla, Manoj had a long association with Varun and the entire Dhawan family. Before Varun made his debut in the entertainment industry, Manoj was with veteran director David Dhawan.

IMAGE: Instagram/VarunDVN