Varun Dhawan Poses With His Dog Joey, Kriti Sanon Asks For 'Friends Reunion' With Her Pet

Actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram on Sunday and shared an array of pics with his dog, Joey. Varun, decked up in a dye-printed monochrome outfit, was all smiles as he held his new pet. Sharing the same, he wrote, "My beautiful boy JOEY." As soon as his post was up on the internet, it met with a flurry of comments.

His Bhediya co-star Kriti Sanon asked, "Hahaha..When should I get my Phoebe to meet him? Friends Reunion." The duo's comments exchange sent fans into a tizzy. Tiger Shroff also swooned over the little pup and wrote, "Omg", whereas singer Arjun Kanungo penned, "Lion king theme song plays."

Shakti Mohan wrote, "Joey has amazing parents. Wishing him a good life, happiness and health." Mukti Mohan, Sania Mirza, and many others dropped endearing comments.

Varun welcomes his pet dog, Joey

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's fun banter during the shoot of their upcoming movie Bhediya created a lot of buzz. The duo shared many glimpses from the set and penned sweet notes. "And it's a schedule wrap for me in Ziro for Bhediya. From Dilwale to Bhediya and all the years of friendship in between, we’ve come a long way. Varun Dhawan, Gonna miss you, the captain of our pack Amar Kaushik and the entire Wolfpack. See you guys soon!! And bye-bye Ziro," she had penned after they wrapped up the shoot.

In the pics, Varun lifted Kriti and smiled for the camera. It was in February when Varun Dhawan had shared an intriguing new teaser for his film, that will see him star as a man who turns into a wolf on the night of the full moon. The film will be directed by Amar Kaushik, who has helmed blockbusters like the 2019 comedies Bala and Stree.

Apart from Bhediya, Varun and Kriti have their respective projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Laxman Utekar's upcoming film Mimi where she will be seen in the role of a surrogate mother. She is also roped in for Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey.

Varun Dhawan will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. He also has Ekkis in the pipeline by filmmaker Sriram Raghavan.

IMAGE: KRITI SANON/ VARUN DHAWAN'S INSTAGRAM