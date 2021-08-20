Varun Dhawan Posts Mumbai's Chaotic Street Clip, Disappointed Over Cinema Halls Being Shut

As the lockdown restriction gets eased down in Maharashtra, the cinema theatres, drama theatres, and multiplexes are yet to open. However, this has left actor Varun Dhawan slightly disappointed. The actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a video showing Mumbai's traffic jam. Alongside the clip, he wrote, "Everything open but theatres remain shut?"

Varun Dhawan shares disappointment over cinema halls shut down in Maharashtra

The video showed cars, auto-rickshaws, and other vehicles in a traffic jam. A large crowd could also be seen shopping at the markets. Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government allowed shopping malls to open and operate as per the new guidelines. Outlets such as yoga centres, spas, salons, and gyms were also allowed to operate with 50% capacity and without the use of air conditioning, the order said. Though the malls are open, no multiplexes, theatres, and cinema halls are allowed to operate. Maharashtra government has removed lockdown restrictions on August 14 due to a decrease in COVID-19 active cases in the state. The government has enacted new guidelines for entry into a mall. According to the regulations, all shopping malls are permitted to operate until 10 p.m. every day, following the COVID-19 procedure.

The Maharashtra government's new COVID-19 protocol is in effect since August 15. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that the Mumbai local train services would be available to those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from August 15 onwards.

COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 5,225 new Coronavirus cases and 154 deaths on Thursday, while 5,557 more patients recovered from the infection, a health department official said. With the new additions, the state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 64,11,570, while the death toll increased to 1,35,567, he said. The official said 5,557 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the cumulative recovery count to 62,14,921.



IMAGE: VARUNDVN/Instagram

