Varun Dhawan Protective Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu Amid Collaboration Reports; Fans Excited

After over a decade of work in the various South film industries, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starred in her first Hindi project, The Family Man last year. She earned acclaim for her performance and won awards for her role. The series was termed as her 'Bollywood debut' at that time, but it was not a conventional lead role of a Hindi movie or series actress, as she had Tamil dialogues, her character had grey shades and the major action of the plot was led by Manoj Bajpayee.

It seems Samantha is gearing up for another project that would be her foray into the Hindi entertainment industry in a bigger way. Director duo Raj and DK, who had helmed The Family Man, are reportedly a part of this project too.

There were reports some time that Samantha would be starring in the Hindi version of the series Citadel. It is also likely to be the first for Varun Dhawan, as he too will be making his Over-The-Top debut through the series.

The duo met for the first time months after the initial reports regarding the collaboration surfaced. The two actors were clicked by the paparazzi on Friday, and netizens expressed their delight to see them together. A highlight of the appearance was Varun being protective about his alleged co-star.

Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu snapped together after collaboration reports

Varun and Samantha were clicked at the office of Raj and DK in Andheri on Friday evening. Raj Nidimoru, one half of the director duo, was also clicked with the two actors and though an official statement was awaited, the visuals more or less confirmed that the project was indeed on.

As the duo left the venue, the paparazzi seemed to have chased Samantha for pictures and Varun said, 'darao mat.' (don't scare her). He also held a hand around her as they navigated the crowd to reach their cars.

Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu pairing gets netizens excited

Netizens praised Varun for protecting his co-star ad termed it as 'sweet.' Some also expressed their excitement to see them together on screen. One called them 'Citadel jodi', while the others believed they'd look good on screen or that they could not wait to see them on the big screen.

The Hollywood series is currently being shot by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden and was said to be spy action film.