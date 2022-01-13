As the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet and the surge in cases has become a serious issue, governments of several states have asked people to stay home and use face masks while stepping out. In several states, the government has also imposed night curfews and restrictions on public gatherings. Amid this scare, meeting with friends is something everyone is wishing for, including Bollywood star Varun Dhawan. The actor recently uploaded an old but funny video to lighten his fans' mood and also expressed how he misses his friends. He also advised his fans how not to wear their masks with the hilarious clip.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan uploaded a hilarious video in which he was trying to wake his friend up from his sleep. As he removed the blanket from his friend's face, the latter could be seen wearing a band on his eyes while sleeping. Commenting on the same, the Student Of The Year star wrote, "Don’t wear your mask like that." He further mentioned how he is missing his pals. He wrote, "Tbt to the times I actually met my friends. I miss them." As per the comments, Varun Dhawan was teasing his best friend Kavish Majumdar in the video.

Earlier this week, Varun Dhawan shared a few old pictures with his and his wife, Natasha Dalal's pet Joey. In the photos, both the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star and his pet looked adorable. The actor was seemingly reminiscing about the time his dog was a small puppy. In the caption, he wrote, "tbt baby joey."

Varun Dhawan's upcoming movies

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in the upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon as the leading lady. The Amar Kaushik directorial also has Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini reprising their roles from their previous instalments Roohi and Stree. The film is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and is expected to have some mind-blowing visual effects. The actor also has a family drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo in his kitty. The actor will share the screen space with Kiara Advani in the film. The movie also casts veteran stars Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, YouTuber Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles.

