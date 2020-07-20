Varun Dhawan Thanks Dancers For 'small Token Of Love' As They Share Heartfelt Video

After Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan lent a helping hand to 200 Bollywood dancers by transferring funds in their accounts, he received a special tribute from the dancers. The entire team of dancers gave a special shout out to the actor for his help amid the time of crisis. Raj Surani, a former background dancer, who now coordinates dancers with filmmakers shared a video on social media where the compiled all the dance numbers of the actor while grooving on the same to show their appreciation for the actor.

Varun Dhawan receives a beautiful tribute from Bollywood dancers

The beautiful clip starts with the dancers praying and asking for help amid the pandemic. Later, they receive the news that Varun Dhawan has transferred funds directly into the bank accounts of the dancers after encountering the hardships faced by them due to lack of work. The video then shows, the dancers shaking a leg on the peppy tracks of the actor from some of his films to thank him for his kind gesture. While sharing the video on Twitter one of the dancers captioned it and wrote that the Bollywood dancers thank Varun Dhawan for his help when they were need of great help. The caption also read that this compilation is a small token of love from the whole team of background dancers for the actor.

BOLLYWOOD DANCERS THANK VARUN DHAWAN WITH PERFORMANCE OF HIS HIT SONGS https://t.co/Va1kbijNKT via @YouTube

Thank you @Varun_dvn we love you ❤️❤️ #VarunDhawan a small token of thankyou from the whole team of bolly wood back ground dancers for the golden heart man @Varun_dvn — RAJ SURANI (@RAJKOOL07) July 20, 2020

The Kalank actor who was touched and overwhelmed by the tribute of the dancers was quick enough to thank them. He wrote that India has the best dancing community in the world. He further mentioned that once things settle, he is sure that everyone will be back. Before this, Raj had reportedly revealed that apart from Varun Dhawan, actor Shahid Kapoor had also helped 40 Bollywood dancers, severely affected by the pandemic. He had said that Shahid transferred money to these dancers to help them for two to three months.

India has the best dancing community in the world and I know we will be back I love u all 💙🙏. Thank you for this https://t.co/1RfaiJERnY — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 20, 2020

Raj also reportedly mentioned that the dancers were shortlisted from the time when Shahid began his career in Bollywood with the film in Ishq Vishq. They also included the dancers who worked with him in Dhating Nach, Shaandaar, and Agal Bagal. 20 of them belonged to choreographer Bosco’s troupe and 20 from choreographer turned director Ahmed Khan’s troupe.

