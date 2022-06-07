Actor Varun Dhawan's fan reached out to the star while seeking his help in the matter of domestic abuse. The Twitter user explained her story in a long thread and revealed that she and her mother are facing domestic violence at the hands of her father. The fan even went on to allege that her father has cheated on her mother and is involved in various illegal activities. The female fan requested the actor and authorities to look into the matter and help them.

Varun after taking note of the entire incident promised to help his fan by speaking to the concerned authorities. The user also shared that her father allegedly did not let her eat food and has become an alcoholic. Following the long thread, the fan also alleged that that the Gujarat police have been unable to help them, despite showing all proof.

Varun Dhawan comes in support of a domestic abuse survivor

Pleading for the actor's immediate help on the serious matter, the user wrote, "At the moment and no one had taken strict steps against this. Is this how our government works? I have lost my hopes for getting help when needed from the police, this is not right. The women helpline is also unable to provide us help."

Varun responded to her post while offering his help on the 'extremely serious' matter. "This is an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help will u and speak to the authorities."

The quick reaction from Varun just won him respect from the fans who hailed his spirit of helping a person in need. One of the netizens wrote, "My respect for you as a person doubled :) thank you," while another wrote, "Thank you so so much VD for helping the needy." A third user replied, "thank you Varun, you are the best for a reason."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is all set for the release of his upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo co-starring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. The film also features Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film is slated to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022.

IMAGE: Instagram/VarunDhawan