Varun Dhawan Reveals Diet In 'Ask Me Anything'; Shares Trivia About Himself

On May 30, 2021, Varun Dhawan took to his official Instagram handle and conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session with his fans and followers. During the live interactive session, one of his fans asks him a question about his health and fitness diet plans. The user wrote, "What type of diet do you take?". The Coolie No. 1 actor replied to the fan, "I try to do intermittent fasting for 14-16 hours". He added a list of dishes he consumes as part of his diet.

Answering his fans' question, Varun added, "1. Coffee. 2. Egg white omelette/oats. 3. Veggies and chicken. And lots of water and Fastnup Reload". Varun's fans also asked questions regarding his favourite character from Harry Potter. Varun informed fans that he loves Harry Potter's character in the franchise. One of the fans asked him, "What do you watch in your free time?", to which he added a collage picture of four TV shows - Demolition, KGF: Chapter 1, Another Round, and Aspirants. A follower of the star asked him, "What do you do in Lockdown?", to which Varun replied in a quirky way. He simply wrote, "Stare" with his picture. One of his fans in Varun Dhawan's latest interactive session asked, "fav hobby to do in lockdown", to which the actor dropped a picture of a pair of black coloured boxing gloves.

Varun Dhawan also shared a sneak peek from his upcoming flick, Bhediya, at one of his fans' requests. He captured a selfie video, while also giving a glimpse of his set. The video was captured during the night and Varun can be seen wearing thick clothes and a beany cap. Bhediya is a horror film which is helmed by Amar Kaushik. It features Varun and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

In 2020, as the lockdown was eased, the actor shot his scenes for his yet another family drama, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film stars Varun, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was shot in Chandigarh when the Dishoom actor tested COVID-19 positive.

