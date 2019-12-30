Varun Dhawan Reveals He Was Inspired By THIS Global Hip Hop Artist

The star of ABCD 2 is back with another film of the same franchise titled, Street Dancer 3D. The film is helmed by Remo D’Souza. The actor is busy promoting the film in which he will be seen starring opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The actor revealed to an entertainment portal that hip hop artist like Eminem has had a huge influence on his life.

Varun Dhawan Reveals He Was Inspired By hip-hop And Artists Like Eminem

The actor added that hip hop artists like Eminem have had a huge influence on him and his love for dance. The actor spoke candidly to a leading entertainment portal mentioning that he was very inspired by Eminem growing up. This helped him to get to understand hip hop as a culture and therefore develop a love for dance as an art form. He says he is fortunate to have worked with Remo D’Souza and Prabhudheva. The Badlapur actor mentioned that he is pleased to see how dance as an art form is helping to inspire the country.

He added that he is in love with the way hip hop is interpreted in India. He says that he is often inspired by seeing artist from different walks of life make it big in the Indian hip hop culture. The actor added that he is fortunate to add some value to the growing popularity and encourage generations with each passing year.

The actor hopes that Street Dancer 3D will have a positive impact on dancers and will be accepted by them. He also wishes to inspire future dancers who wish to make it big through their art form. He mentioned that he has learnt a lot due to intense training for almost six hours a day for three months straight. The actor mentioned that he learnt various art forms in the due course of time while filming for the movie.

The film is expected to go on floors on January 24, 2020, and highlight the India-Pakistan issues. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. Fans of the actors have been anticipating the film and are eager for its release.

