Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal who is a fashion designer, are one among the most adored celebrity couples. The duo tied the knot last year and since then have been giving away some major couple goals. While Varun Dhawan often shares adorable pictures with his wife, he still prefers not to talk much about his personal life. However, as the actor was happy for reaching 40 million followers on Instagram, he recently answered some fans' questions. The actor also opened up about how his life has been after getting into marital status.

Actor Varun Dhawan conducted an Instagram live session to celebrate reaching 40 million followers. During the session, the actor was quizzed about his life post marriage with Natasha Dalal. Seemingly, the Student Of The Year star has been nothing but happy being with his ladylove. When a fan asked about his married life, the actor said, "It's pretty good." He further mentioned how Natasha Dalal helped him stay sane during the pandemic and the lockdown. He said, "She kept me pretty sane in the lockdown and pandemic. Pretty happy with it."

However, this is not the first time the couple have mentioned how they always have each other's support. Last month, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Natasha Dalal revealed Varun Dhawan is a supportive husband. She said, "He is amazing and supports me in whatever I do." The fashion designer further talked about the importance of having individuality in marriage. She also added she keeps herself as busy as the Jug Jugg Jeeyo star and wants her work and not her marriage to define her. She said, "Having your own individuality is important. It keeps you grounded and focused. I would like to keep myself as busy as Varun." Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot in a private ceremony in January 2021. The couple dated for a long time before exchanging vows.

On Varun Dhawan's work front

Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Apart from the actor, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul. He also has horror-comedy Bhediya in his kitty.

