Varun Dhawan Reveals Why Bawaal Makers Opted For An OTT Release: The Idea Was To...

Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bawaal. Directed by Nitish Tiwari, the movie is slated to release on Prime Video on July 21. The actor recently opened up on why the makers decided to release the film on OTT and not in theatres.

2 things you need to know

Bawaal stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

Varun plays the role of a history teacher in the movie, who takes his wife to Europe on their honeymoon.

Varun Dhawan thinks OTT release will help Bawaal

In a recent interview with Variety, Varun was asked about the reason behind choosing an OTT platform for the release of Bawaal. The actor replied, “The whole idea was to pitch this film on a global level, our producer Sajid Nadiadwala had that vision. Him releasing it himself, I don’t think he thought he can do that. But with partners like Amazon, it became much easier.”

Further expanding on surviving on OTT, Varun stated that a subpar movie will not survive here (on the streaming platform) because it's so democratic. According to him, the way things work on OTT it makes word-of-mouth even more important.

(Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in Bawaal | Image: Instagram)

Previously, producer Sajid Nadiadwala also talked about the logic behind this move. "We started this film a year back. After seeing the edit, the team decided that this movie should be released internationally in all languages. It is overwhelming to see the film released in 200 countries," he said.

Bawaal is an emotional love story

Bawaal follows an ordinary but popular high school history teacher Ajay Dixit (Dhawan), fondly called Ajju bhaiya, who is nothing less than a celebrity in his hometown. The film features Janhvi Kapoor as Ajay's wife Nisha. The movie was shot across various locations in India and Europe, including Germany and Auschwitz in Poland.

Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures. The film will premiere on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide.