Varun Dhawan, Sajid Nadiadwala To Collaborate Once More For Upcoming Thriller 'Sanki'

Varun Dhawan and Sajid Nadiadwala's collaborations in films like Judwaa 2 and Dishoom have entertained the audiences thoroughly. The duo is coming together again for the upcoming thriller Sanki. The project, which reportedly stars Dhawan as a cop, will go on floors sometime in 2022. With major developments happening around the project, it is being stated that Nadiadwala has roped in Mom fame Ravi Udyawar to direct it.

According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the development revealed that Sajid and Ravi Udyawar have had many discussions about the film, and share a common vision to bring it to fruition. The duo, along with Varun, is extremely excited to come together for this venture and would lock the shooting dates and 'other logistics' shortly.

Varun Dhawan's Sanki gets Ravi Udyawar onboard as the director

Apart from the aforementioned project, Varun and Sajid Nadiadwala are also collaborating for another venture, which the Dangal and Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari will be helming.

Apart from this, Varun will reportedly star alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the Amazon Prime series Citadel. Pinkvilla reports stated that The Family Man 2 director duo will helm the series, which is being billed as an 'action-packed' project. Developed by Amazon studios, sources informed that makers were looking out for a fresh pairing, and Varun-Samantha were deemed perfect for the roles.

The leading duo will be undergoing 'multiple workshops and training sessions' to imbibe various forms of action next year as the series goes on the floors. Rumour mills have also stated that Samantha-Vaun will be clad in 'stylish spy' avatars. It is being touted as one of the 'biggest shows' on the international front.

Varun is also gearing up for the release of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles. The film has already faced several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be coming out on June 24, 2022.

Lastly, he has the horror-comedy movie Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. Directed by Amar Kaushik of Stree fame, the film is set to release in theatres on November 25, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VARUNDHAWAN/ TWITTER/ @SAJIDNADIADWALA)