Varun Dhawan Says 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' As He Teases Collaboration With Madhuri Dixit

Actor Madhuri Dixit is currently gearing up for the release of her debut web series, The Fame Game. Now, just two days ahead of the show's premiere, her latest collaboration with Varun Dhawan was officially announced on Wednesday, February 23. The Coolie No.1 actor took to Instagram to tease fans about their upcoming project. Going by the post, it seems that the duo has joined hands for a music video together.

Varun Dhawan teases collab with Madhuri Dixit

In the post shared by Varun, the Dishoom star looks dapper in a white suit. Meanwhile, Dixit brings out her ace silver glimmer game in a glitzy blue costume. In one photo, the dynamic duo shares a contagious smile as the camera captures them together. Another sees Madhuri holding a red duppatta worn by Dhawan. Whether it's a music video or a forthcoming item song, is still unclear.

However, what stole the limelight was Varun Dhawan's quirky caption. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania star used the lyrics of Dixit's iconic song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga to brace fans for their project. He articulated, "DHAK DHAK karne laga. Something special coming," before ending his note with a wink emoticon. Take a look at the post below:

As soon as the announcement surfaced online, it garnered anticipation from netizens. While one user said, "WHATTT?? MY HEART LITERALLY SKIPPED A BEAT." Another wrote, "My favourite actor and my mom's favourite actress." Meanwhile, actor Mouni Roy dropped a slew of lovestruck emojis under the post as she reacted to the announcement. Here's taking a glimpse of the reactions:

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the celluloid in the period drama flick, Kalank. Previously, she also was a part of the judging panel of the dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane season 3. Currently, she sent the social media abuzz for her feature in the latest Netflix series titled The Fame Game. Speaking of Varun Dhawan, he has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He will next star alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Koli in the comedy-drama flick, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He also has Amar Kaushik's directorial Bhediya beside Kriti Sanon.

Image: Instagram/@varundvn